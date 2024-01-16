2x points for loyalty members
Metro
Signatures
- The Big Beef
Half-pound burger on house bun, Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo. choice side of house fries, chili or salad.$16.00
- Hot Legs
Two breaded or grilled chicken strips served on our house bun with a spicy cayenne seasoning blend, pickles, lettuce & mayo. Sub garlic lemon pepper seasoning for a more mild option! Sub waffle for bun for Chicken N' Waffle.$14.00
- Nacho-Main
Nachos served loaded with cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos & beef with sides of sour cream & salsa.$12.00
- Wylin Wing Baskets
House wings bone-in, choose your seasonings, tossed sauces, & how many you want! The more you order the more you save!$18.00+
- Mass Ave Smack
Our creamy home-made mac & cheese loaded with chicken, bacon, onions & peppers.$8.00
- Glizzy Dippy Dawgs
Two state-fair honey cornbread battered corn dogs, add chili and or cheese for $3$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKChili of the Day
Chili of the day see server for detailsOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
- Quesadilla$12.00